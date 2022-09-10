site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Julian Okwara: Gets questionable tag
The Lions have given Okwara (hamstring) a questionable designation ahead of Sunday's season opener versus the Eagles, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Okwara was limited at practice all week and is shaping up to be a true game-time decision. Final confirmation on his status will come closer to kickoff.
