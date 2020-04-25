Lions' Julian Okwara: Joins brother in Detroit
The Lions selected Okwara in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 67th overall.
Julian's brother Romeo was already on the Lions, but the younger Okwara is the better prospect of the two. At 6-foot-4, 252 pounds out of Notre Dame, Okwara is likely a plus athlete as an edge rusher and possesses standout reach thanks to 34 and 3/8-inch arms. On a defense short on edge disruptors, Okwara could play an important role right away for the Lions.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Denzel Mims to the Jets
Many thought the Jets would grab a wide receiver in the first round, but their patience paid...
-
Jalen Hurts to PHI
Jalen Hurts becomes another intriguing prospect in this draft landing in a less than favorable...
-
Akers gets shot at LA feature role
The Rams use a second-round pick on Cam Akers, signaling he may be their starting back in 2020.
-
Hamler to Broncos, Claypool to Steelers
K.J. Hamler and Chase Claypool both went off the board in the middle of the second round, and...
-
Taylor muddies up Colts backfield
The Colts traded up to draft Jonathan Taylor on Thursday night, possibly signaling the end...
-
NFL Draft: TE Pick Analysis
Tight ends often struggle to make a Fantasy impact as rookies. Can the 2020 class break the...