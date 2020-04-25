Lions' Julian Okwara: Joins brother in Detroit

The Lions selected Okwara in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 67th overall.

Julian's brother Romeo was already on the Lions, but the younger Okwara is the better prospect of the two. At 6-foot-4, 252 pounds out of Notre Dame, Okwara is likely a plus athlete as an edge rusher and possesses standout reach thanks to 34 and 3/8-inch arms. On a defense short on edge disruptors, Okwara could play an important role right away for the Lions.