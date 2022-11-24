Okwara has exited Thursday's game against the Bills with an elbow injury.
Okwara suffered the injury as he fell to the turf chasing after Josh Allen. While the third-year pro is out, James Houston and Austin Bryant will likely continue to see an uptick in opportunities.
