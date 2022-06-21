Okwara projects as the starting strong-side linebacker in Detroit's base defense, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Okwara saw a jump in playing time last year after seeing less than 100 as a rookie in 2020. It seems that he's now set to make another large jump after recording five sacks over 342 defensive snaps in 2021. However, it remains to be seen what proportion of his snaps will afford him pass-rush opportunities now that he'll serve as more of a linebacker in the Lions' new 4-3 defense.