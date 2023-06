Okwara was active during OTAs earlier this month for the Lions.

Okwara finished his 2022 campaign on IR after suffering an elbow injury in a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Bills. His participation at OTAs would suggest a clean bill of health, which has not been entirely common for the 25-year-old. A third-round selection in the 2020 Draft, Okwara hasn't played in more than 13 games in a single season but he has been a regular part of Detroit's defensive line rotation when able to suit up.