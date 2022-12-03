Okwara (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Okwara exited the Lions' Week 12 matchup against the Bills with the injury. He failed to practice in any capacity and is in line to miss his second contest of the season. In 10 games on the campaign, Okwara has recorded 17 total tackles with two sacks.