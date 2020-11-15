Coleman (knee) has returned to Sunday's matchup against Washington, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Detroit's defense stifled Washington through most of the first three quarters Sunday, holding Alex Smith without a touchdown, and Washington to just three total points. That is, until Washington broke through with its first touchdown of the day -- a two-yard J.D. McKissic TD plunge -- with 2:30 to go in the third quarter. Coleman's return to action is one more factor playing in the Lions' favor, as he will now plug back into his rotational role in the secondary with Detroit vying for its fourth win of 2020.