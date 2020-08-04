Coleman has been activated from the Lions' reserve/COVID-19 list, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Coleman is thus slated to reprise his slot corner duties for the Lions this coming season. The 27-year-old recorded 51 tackles and a pick in his first campaign with the team in 2019.
