Coleman suffered a hamstring injury in the team's Week 1 contest against the Bears, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Coleman appeared to suffer a hamstring injury. He was able to walk off the field but immediately went to the locker room to be evaluated. It's unclear whether he will be able to return to the game. If he remains absent, the Lions will be thin in the secondary as rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah (hamstring) is inactive.