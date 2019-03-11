Lions' Justin Coleman: Lands four-year deal in Detroit
Coleman signed a four-year contract worth up to $36 million with the Lions on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Coleman's deal makes him the highest-paid nickel cornerback in the league, though the exact terms remain unclear. The 25-year-old posted a career-high 55 tackles across 16 games with the Seahawks in 2018, in addition to 0.5 sacks, 10 pass breakups and one interception. He also logged 45 defensive snaps during the team's playoff loss to Dallas. Coleman's presence will bring a much-needed boost to the Lions' secondary in 2019, and reunite him with former high school teammate Darius Slay.
