Coleman had five tackles, an interception and finished with a team-high three passes defended in Monday's loss to the Packers.

In a losing effort, Coleman was able to secure his first interception of 2019 after signing a four-year contract with the Lions back in March. Playing the nickel cornerback in Detroit, Coleman periodically comes off the field which cuts into his value in IDP formats. Through five games, he has collected 16 tackles and defended nine passes.