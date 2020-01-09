Lions' Justin Coleman: Not living up to contract
Coleman registered 54 tackles, 13 pass breakups, one interception, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery over 16 games in 2019.
Signed to a hefty four-year, $36 million contract in the offseason, Coleman played very well over the first few weeks of the season. However, he seemingly ended the year as a liability in pass coverage and Coleman ultimately ranked among the league's most generous cornerbacks in terms of yardage allowed during the final three-fourths of the year. Since the dead money on Coleman's contract makes it highly unlikely he'll be going anywhere this offseason, the 26-year-old slot man will probably get a chance to redeem himself in 2020, but a return to his early-2019 form is no guarantee.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: TE
Tyler Higbee's big late-season run vaulted him to the top of the tight end winning percentage...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
2019 win percentage analysis: WR
Breshad Perriman? Few could have imagined the late-season surprise as the No. 1 finisher in...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's body of work with the Packers, and how that will translate...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC North review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC North.