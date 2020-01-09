Coleman registered 54 tackles, 13 pass breakups, one interception, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery over 16 games in 2019.

Signed to a hefty four-year, $36 million contract in the offseason, Coleman played very well over the first few weeks of the season. However, he seemingly ended the year as a liability in pass coverage and Coleman ultimately ranked among the league's most generous cornerbacks in terms of yardage allowed during the final three-fourths of the year. Since the dead money on Coleman's contract makes it highly unlikely he'll be going anywhere this offseason, the 26-year-old slot man will probably get a chance to redeem himself in 2020, but a return to his early-2019 form is no guarantee.