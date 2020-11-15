site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lions-justin-coleman-picks-up-knee-injury | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Lions' Justin Coleman: Picks up knee injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Coleman is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Washington with a knee injury.
Coleman had three tackles during the first half before leaving with the injury. Jeff Okudah and Amani Oruwariye could see increased snaps while he's sidelined.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read