Coleman will be placed on the Lions' Reserve/COVID-19 list, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Per the report, Coleman is asymptomatic and tested negative Tuesday before testing positive Wednesday. The 27-year-old is slated to reprise his slot corner duties in 2020, after logging 51 tackles and a pick in his first campaign with the Lions last year.
