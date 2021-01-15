Coleman recorded 30 tackles and one pass breakup over 11 games in 2020.

There was hope that Coleman might recover his early 2019 form this year. While his 2020 performance wasn't terrible, it was ultimately another disappointing season for one of the highest-paid slot corners in the league who had some struggles in both pass coverage and run defense. However, even though Detroit could save roughly $5 million against the cap by letting him go this offseason, it would also have to eat $6 million in dead money by doing so. Combined with the fact that it's entirely possible that Detroit's next defensive coordinator might know how to use the 27-year-old more effectively, it's possible Coleman could get another chance in Detroit.