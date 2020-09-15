Coleman (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Coleman sustained this injury during Week 1's loss to the Bears. A player placed on IR this season can miss as few as three weeks, but because the Lions have a Week 5 bye, Coleman won't play again until Week 6, at the earliest. The Lions secondary looked highly questionable with Coleman, Jeff Okudah (hamstring) and Desmond Trufant (hamstring) on the sidelines. Okudah and Trufant haven't been ruled out for Week 2, but nevertheless, both Amani Oruwariye and Darryl Roberts should have decent roles against the Packers.