Jackson (illness) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Jets.
Jackson was a late addition to the injury report and listed as questionable due to an illness, but the backup running back has since cleared the aliment and will be good to go for Week 15. He figures to garner his usual role behind D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, as Craig Reynolds (coach's decision), who was activated off injured reserve Saturday, is inactive for Sunday's matchup.
