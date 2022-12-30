Jackson was added to the injury report Friday and listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with Chicago, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Adding him as a limited participant at the end of the week suggests Jackson was injured at some point Thursday or Friday. If he can't suit up ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday, the Lions will turn to Craig Reynolds as their No. 3 back behind Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift.