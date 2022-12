Jackson (illness) is now listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Jackson's addition to the Lions' injury report Saturday clouds his status ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. While working behind D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams in the team's Week 14 win over the Vikings, Jackson logged 20 snaps en route to rushing four times for 19 yards and a TD while catching his only target for 12 yards.