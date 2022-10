Jackson rushed three times for 14 yards but was unable to secure his only target during Sunday's 29-0 loss to the Patriots.

Jackson again saw a little work on offense with D'Andre Swift (shoulder) still on the sidelines, but he was a clear third wheel behind Jamaal Williams and Craig Reynolds. With Swift expected back after the Lions' Week 6 bye, Jackson should return to containment on special teams in Week 7 against the Cowboys.