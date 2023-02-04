Jackson rushed 42 times for 170 yards and one touchdown while catching 12 of 19 targets for 101 yards and one touchdown over 16 games in 2022.

After returning just five kicks in his previous four seasons, Jackson suddenly became a respectable kick returner while averaging the seventh-most yards per kick return (26.7) among players with at least 15 attempts. Thanks to an early-season injury to Craig Reynolds, the Northwestern product also operated as a capable No. 2 or 3 running back most of the year depending on the availability D'Andre Swift. Now set to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent, Jackson seems set for a raise relative to the one-year, $980 thousand contract he honored this past season.