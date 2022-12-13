Jackson rushed four times for 19 yards and one touchdown while catching his only target for 12 yards during Sunday's win over the Vikings.

Just when it looked like D'Andre Swift was returning to a featured role after seeing over half of the offensive snaps at Jackson's expense last week against Jacksonville, Swift returned to seeing about a third of the snaps Sunday while Jackson saw his highest total (20) in three weeks. Jackson made one of the plays of the game along the way, beating the Vikings defense around the edge for a 17-yard diving touchdown. It is probably safe to expect Jackson to continue to steal a handful of touches from Swift and Jamaal Williams per game down the stretch.