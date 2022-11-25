Jackson rushed four times for four yards while catching one of two targets for 15 yards during Thursday's loss to the Bills.

Jackson logged double-digit offensive snaps for the fourth straight week despite the availability of both Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift. However, Swift's playing time continues to trend upwards as he distances himself from shoulder and ankle injuries that forced him to miss time earlier this year, and Jackson subsequently saw a downtick in playing time compared to last week. While Jackson should remain involved in the offense with Craig Reynolds (ribs) sidelined and Detroit needing to keep Swift out of the injury tent, Jackson's primary value as a fantasy asset remains as the potential early-down injury replacement for Jamaal Williams and his league-leading 13 touchdowns.