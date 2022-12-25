Jackson rushed once for minus-one yard while failing to secure his only target during Saturday's loss to the Panthers.

Jackson barely got the ball on a day the Lions' run game failed to show up. However, with Jamaal Williams (leg) exiting in the third quarter, Jackson could be set up to handle a heavy workload in Week 17 against Chicago if Williams can't play. While D'Andre Swift would presumably head the backfield in that situation, Jackson seems like the top candidate to handle Williams' between-the-tackles role depending on the status of Craig Reynolds, who was a healthy scratch Sunday after starting the season ahead of Jackson on the depth chart.