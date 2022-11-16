Jackson rushed four times for 14 yards while catching two of three targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 31-30 win over Chicago.

While Jackson didn't see more playing time than D'Andre Swift this time, he didn't see much less considering the depth option logged 27 percent of the carries compared to 31 for Swift. Meanwhile, Jamaal Williams (40 percent) again carried the load while Craig Reynolds (ribs) missed the first of the four games he'll have to spend on IR, at minimum. It will be interesting to see if Swift continues to see more playing time as he further distances himself from his should and ankle injuries or if Jackson will maintain a significant role in the backfield.