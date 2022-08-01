Jackson signed a contract with the Lions on Monday.
Despite averaging 5.4 yards per carry on 68 totes while adding 22 receptions for 178 yards in 14 games during his final season with the Chargers in 2022, Jackson remained on the open market until shortly after the start of training camp before finally catching on with Detroit. Though his strong past production makes him an interesting depth option, Jackson isn't guaranteed to have a path to a rotational role in Detroit while both D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams are healthy and signed to more substantial contracts.
