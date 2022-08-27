Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said that the team wants to "showcase" Jackson during Sunday's preseason finale against the Steelers, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jackson had a game-high 54 rushing yards on seven carries last week during the Lions' second preseason game. While D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams are cemented atop the depth chart in Detroit and Craig Reynolds seems to have a firm grip on the No. 3 role behind them, another strong showing from Jackson could convince the team to carry four running backs on the roster heading into the regular season.