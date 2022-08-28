Jackson rushed eight times for 44 yards and caught two of two targets for 39 yards during Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Steelers.
Jackson put together another solid effort that could have been bigger if not for numerous offensive penalties. Since Detroit gave Craig Reynolds run as well, it's possible that Jackson is in the competition for not only a roster spot but the No. 3 role at running back.
