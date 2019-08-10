Lions' Justin Stockton: Joins Detroit
Stockton signed a contract with the Lions on Saturday.
The second-year back will join the Lions' 90-man roster after spending a portion of his rookie campaign on the team's practice squad. The shifty running back has yet to play a snap in an NFL game and seems unlikely to do that again this season with a number of notable names above him on the depth chart.
