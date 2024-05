The Lions are signing Davis to a contract after he attended rookie camp on a tryout basis, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Davis was waived by the Cardinals in late April after spending most of last year on the team's practice squad. He was active for one contest during the campaign but didn't see any snaps. The 25-year-old will get a shot to compete for a roster spot among a wide-receiver corps that is headed by Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.