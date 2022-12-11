Raymond (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
After a week in which he was capped at one limited practice Friday due to an illness, Raymond will be available to the Lions offense for the 13th time in as many contests this season. Having said that, his workload has experienced a drastic reduction with DJ Chark again operating at full capacity and rookie first-rounder Jameson Williams making his pro debut last Sunday. Consequently, Raymond may have to take advantage of his sparse targets, which so far have gone for 8.3 YPT in 2022.