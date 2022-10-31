Raymond caught three of four targets for 76 yards during Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

While he has yet to find the end zone in 2022, Raymond is again putting together a solid campaign as a role player for an injury-ravaged Lions' receiving corps. Even though Amon-Ra St. Brown and D'Andre Swift are back in commission to steal targets, Raymond should continue to handle a large amount of snaps for Detroit while DJ Chark (ankle) and Jameson Williams (knee) get back into game shape. Up next is a Week 9 matchup against a Packers secondary that is allowing the second-fewest passing yards per game (174.8) this season.