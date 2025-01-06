Raymond (foot) is active for Sunday night's matchup against the Vikings.
Raymond will officially make his return from a four-game absence with a foot injury. The wide receiver will likely be back in his role as the team's primary punt returner while also slotting back in as a dynamic option behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams with Detroit's offense.
