Raymond recorded four receptions on five targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-24 loss to the Steelers.

Jared Goff took to the air 54 times, and Raymond took advantage by earning a season-high five targets. He played a key role in the Lions' fourth quarter comeback effort, catching a short pass over the middle before turning upfield for a 27-yard score midway through the fourth quarter. Raymond has still topped 20 receiving yards only three times in 13 games, and he's likely to return to a peripheral role in Week 17 against the Vikings.