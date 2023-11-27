Raymond caught five of five targets for 90 yards while rushing once for six yards during Thursday's loss to the Packers.

Putting together his most productive game since 2021, Raymond stepped up big on Thanksgiving Day with three catches of at least 20 yards. He only needed 23 offensive snaps to do so, too, which is extra impressive considering No. 2 receiver Josh Reynolds has totaled just 54 yards over the 204 offensive snaps he has logged over the past four games. Now sitting on a career-high 16.2 yards per reception average in 2023, Raymond should remain an efficient complementary receiver in Week 13 against the Saints.