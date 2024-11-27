The Lions are expected to place Raymond (foot) on injured reserve prior to Thursday's game against the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Raymond had been listed as a non-participant on the Lions' first two Week 13 practice reports, and head coach Dan Campbell intimated Tuesday that he wasn't confident the wideout would be ready to play Thanksgiving Day. Campbell also added that Raymond was scheduled to receive a second opinion on the foot injury he sustained in Sunday's win over the Colts, and the receiver's expected move to IR suggests the Lions weren't overly encouraged by his prognosis. On a positive note, Rapoport adds that Raymond is still expected to return for the playoffs at the very latest, and he might be ready to come off IR when first eligible in Week 17. Raymond's expected absence for the next few weeks should open more reps for Allen Robinson as the Lions' No. 4 receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown (knee), Jameson Williams and Tim Patrick.