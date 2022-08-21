Raymond caught two of three targets for 10 yards during Saturday's preseason win over Indianapolis.

After catching a bomb from Tim Boyle in the preseason opener, Raymond saw a little bit of action in the first quarter this week. Given how quickly it took for his day to be done, Raymond seems like the clear No. 4 receiver for the Lions behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds. While Jameson Williams (knee) will be in the fold before long and Quintez Cephus (leg) could make a case for a roster spot in the preseason finale, Raymond seems ticketed for another year in Detroit, where he will likely handle punt-return duties in addition to his rotational role at wideout.