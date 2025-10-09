Raymond (neck) was limited in Thursday's practice.

It's an upgrade for Raymond after he logged a DNP on Wednesday following his injury in last Sunday's win over the Bengals. Raymond has been operating as the Lions' third receiver early on this season, securing six of nine targets for 47 yards, but rookie Isaac TeSlaa figures to make a move on the veteran at some point in 2025. In addition to his duties on offense, Raymond has returned two kickoffs for 60 yards and 12 punts for 125 yards and one touchdown.