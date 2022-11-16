Raymond secured three of three targets for 47 yards during Sunday's 31-30 win over Chicago.

Raymond led all Detroit receivers in playing time but was a distant secondary option in the passing attack behind Amon-Ra St. Brown. The 5-foot-7 wideout also has yet to find the end zone while only being targeted twice within the red zone all season. Even though Raymond should maintain his high slotting on the depth chart in the continued absences of DJ Chark (ankle), Jameson Williams (knee) and possibly Josh Reynolds (back), he has not shown much upside through six games in a prominent offensive role.