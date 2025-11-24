Raymond (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimation.

Raymond was forced out of Detroit's overtime win over the Giants in Week 12 late in the third quarter, and he was unable to return to that contest. As a result, the veteran wideout's status for Thursday's divisional matchup against the Packers looks genuinely uncertain. If Raymond is unable to suit up on a short week, rookie third-round pick Isaac TeSlaa (hand) could benefit from increased opportunities behind top receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.