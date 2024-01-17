Raymond (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.

Per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday that Raymond's injured knee is improving, but the depth receiver and punt returner's status for Sunday's divisional round game against the Buccaneers remains uncertain. "He's better," Campbell said. "Honestly, this is going to be one of those that comes down to Friday or Saturday before we know for sure. He's improved a ton." Raymond seems unlikely to practice Thursday, but a return Friday could set the stage for him to play Sunday, as was the case for teammate Sam LaPorta in the wild-card round.