Raymond (neck) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

The veteran wide receiver sustained a neck injury on a punt return during the second quarter of the Lions' Week 5 win over the Bengals. Raymond wasn't able to return to the game, and the injury has prevented him from participating in the first practice of the week. He'll have two more opportunities to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of Sunday's road tilt against the Chiefs. Running back Jacob Saylors could fill in on punts as a returner if Raymond is not cleared to play.