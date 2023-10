Raymond (hamstring) was not listed on Detroit's injury report Thursday.

Raymond was forced out of Sunday's game at Baltimore with a hamstring injury, but it looks like he's already back up to full speed for Detroit's first practice of the week. He hasn't seen more than three targets in any one game since Week 3 versus Atlanta, and he figures to continue to play sparingly to ease the loads of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds in Week 8.