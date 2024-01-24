Raymond (knee) didn't participate in Detroit's walkthrough Wednesday.
Raymond continues to remain on the sidelines after injuring his knee in the team's Week 18 win over the Vikings. If the 29-year-old ends up missing Sunday's NFC Championship matchup versus the 49ers, Donovan Peoples-Jones should continue to handle the team's punt return duties.
