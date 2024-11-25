Raymond (foot) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimation, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The 30-year-old exited Detroit's Week 12 win over the Colts after sustaining a foot injury in the third quarter, so Monday's estimated DNP comes as no surprise. Raymond will likely have to practice in some capacity in order to suit up for Thursday's game against the Bears. If he's unable to do so, Amon-Ra St. Brown will likely serve as the Lions' top punt returner.