Raymond caught three of three targets for 23 yards during Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.

With Amon-Ra St. Brown back in commission, Raymond saw his fewest offensive snaps of the season while tying his smallest offensive snap share, too. However, he remained secure in his role at punt returner, where Raymond returned three punts for 33 yards and now sits 11th league-wide with an average punt return of 9.7 yards. Up next is a road game in Baltimore.