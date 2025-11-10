Raymond caught all four of his targets for 49 yards and had a 10-yard rush in Sunday's 44-22 win over the Commanders.

Raymond posted season highs in both receptions and receiving yards in Week 10 after he had reeled in just three of four targets for 17 total yards over the team's last four games. The wide receiver remains the team's No. 3 option at his position behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, and considering Sunday represented high-water marks for 31-year-old, his fantasy value remains rather low.