Raymond (ankle) practiced in full Thursday.

One day removed from having a cap on his reps due to an ankle issue, Raymond was able to handle all on-field work Thursday. He's been a regular in the Lions' passing game this season, but as long as the team's top wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to hog the attention of quarterback Jared Goff, Raymond seems resigned to the handful of targets (three per game) that he gets on a weekly basis.