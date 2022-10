Raymond caught three of five targets for 38 yards during Sunday's 48-45 loss to the Seahawks.

Raymond saw a jump in playing time with both Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and DJ Chark (ankle) out of commission. However, he didn't play much of a role in this high-scoring affair despite seeing a handful of opportunities. Raymond could easily return to seeing single-digit offensive snaps if St. Brown or Chark are able to make it back for Detroit's Week 5 game in New England.