Lions' Kalif Raymond: Hurts neck in Week 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raymond sustained a neck injury during Sunday's game in Cincinnati.
Raymond was shaken up after a punt return in the second quarter and remained on the turf for a spell before walking off the field under his own power. If he's unable to get back on the field, he'll end Week 5 with no targets and the one punt return for 11 yards.
